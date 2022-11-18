Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,248 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,729 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.