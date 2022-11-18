Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $639.94 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

