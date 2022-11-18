Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $161.78 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

