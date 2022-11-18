Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

