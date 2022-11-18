Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.56. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

