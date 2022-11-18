Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,171 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Ovintiv worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of OVV opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.