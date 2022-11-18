6,425 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

