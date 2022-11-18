Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 483,561 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 481,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,761,000 after acquiring an additional 456,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $111.86 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

