Clarius Group LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $46.47 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

