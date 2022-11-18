Clarius Group LLC Acquires 3,906 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

NYSE:JHX opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

