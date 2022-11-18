Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

