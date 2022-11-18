Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,351.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 271,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,121,000 after purchasing an additional 269,027 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.14 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

