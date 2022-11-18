Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $529.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

