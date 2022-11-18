Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,228 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $112.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.