Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,175 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 33.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after buying an additional 184,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

