Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

AEO stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

