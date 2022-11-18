Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $131.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

