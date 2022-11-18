Clarius Group LLC Buys 62 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 2.5 %

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.