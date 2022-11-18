Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

