Fiera Capital Corp Sells 200 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $463.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

