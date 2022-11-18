WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,774,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after buying an additional 146,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after buying an additional 586,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

