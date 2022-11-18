Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLW opened at $12.78 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

