Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,697 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Overstock.com worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 286,609 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $62,043,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 89,996 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $23.33 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Overstock.com

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.