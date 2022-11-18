Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,209 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.