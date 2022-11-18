Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,174 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

