Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,743,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

