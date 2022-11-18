Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,819 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 309.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

