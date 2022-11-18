Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 8,281 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

