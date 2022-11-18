Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.81 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

