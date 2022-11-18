Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $78,619.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $174,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,664.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $78,619.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

