Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 595 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Yum China by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 124.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Yum China by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 123.6% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 2.4 %

Yum China stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.