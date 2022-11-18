Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 337 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Centene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Centene by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $80.93 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

