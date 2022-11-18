Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.28 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

