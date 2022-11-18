Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $742,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 889,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 193,626 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.17 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

