DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $69.34 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

