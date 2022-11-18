Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $461.16 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

