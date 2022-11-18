Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 5,380 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $120.40 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock valued at $28,008,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

