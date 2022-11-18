Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,874,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

