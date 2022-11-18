Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $8,484,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $295.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $694.16. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

