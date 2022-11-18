Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 834 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $17,197,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $246.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.71 and a 200 day moving average of $270.07.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

