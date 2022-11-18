Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,826 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,906 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

