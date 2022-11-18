Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 1.8 %

Cigna stock opened at $312.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

