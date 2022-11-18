Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,595 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,434,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 393.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $91.59 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.