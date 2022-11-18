Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 57,597 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,597 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Qiagen worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 684.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 9,333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,428,000 after purchasing an additional 877,024 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 770,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Qiagen by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,336,000 after purchasing an additional 691,259 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Qiagen by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,134,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,192,000 after purchasing an additional 642,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.58) to €54.60 ($56.29) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

