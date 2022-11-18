Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of OSI Systems worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

