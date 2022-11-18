Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $191.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $257.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

