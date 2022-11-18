Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 22,842 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

