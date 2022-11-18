Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $116.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

