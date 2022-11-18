Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.