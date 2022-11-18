MGO One Seven LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,340,000 after buying an additional 3,269,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

